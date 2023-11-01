U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

