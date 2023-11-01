U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

