U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

