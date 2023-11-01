U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.