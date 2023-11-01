U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

