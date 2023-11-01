U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

