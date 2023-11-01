U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,421 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

