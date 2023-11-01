U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

