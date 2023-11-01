U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

