U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,300 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.