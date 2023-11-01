U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.