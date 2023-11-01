U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,442 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Trading Up 8.0 %

CCJ opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

