U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,270 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

