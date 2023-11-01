U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,180 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

