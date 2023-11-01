U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

