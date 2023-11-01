U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

