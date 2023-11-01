U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,185 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

