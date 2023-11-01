U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,185 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

