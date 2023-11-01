U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.