U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.