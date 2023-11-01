UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352,289 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of UBS Group worth $124,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

