Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

