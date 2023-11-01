United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,765 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $343,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

