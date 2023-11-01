United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

