United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.31 and a 52 week high of $492.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.