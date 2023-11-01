United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.31 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.69 and a 200-day moving average of $419.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.