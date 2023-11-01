Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

