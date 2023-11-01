VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

