VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,315,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
