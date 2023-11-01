Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.