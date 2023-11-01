Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $101,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.