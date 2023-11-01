Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

