Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

