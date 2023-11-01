Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

