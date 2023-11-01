Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.55 and its 200-day moving average is $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

