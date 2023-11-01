Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vasta Platform Price Performance
VSTA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vasta Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTA
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.