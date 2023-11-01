Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSTA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vasta Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

