Verisk Analytics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $223.29. 241,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

