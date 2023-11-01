ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.60

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 62680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

