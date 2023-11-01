Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:V opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.01.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
