Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

