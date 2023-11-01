Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23,107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591,407 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $251,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

