Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

WTS stock opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $138.56 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 53.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.