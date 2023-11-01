WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

