Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629,968 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $765,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

