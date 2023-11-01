Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.59-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

WELL stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

