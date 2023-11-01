West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.13.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

