Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 3.43% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.