Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock Position Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,226 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.22% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $829,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $88.91 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

