What Risk Factors Investors Should Note in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Quarterly Report

GE Healthcare has seen steady growth in total revenues over the past three years, with a 5% increase in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and a 7% increase in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This growth has been driven by supply chain improvements, price increases, and new product introductions across all segments. Imaging segment revenues grew the most, increasing 7% or $475 million as reported due to an increase in Organic revenue*, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Organic revenue* grew 9% primarily due to growth in MI/CT and MR product lines, due to supply chain fulfillment improvements, stable demand in the past few quarters, new product introductions, and an increase in price. Ultrasound segment revenues grew 2% or $47 million as reported due to an increase in Organic revenue*, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Management has implemented strategies to drive growth and improve profitability, such as analyzing key performance measures and non-GAAP financial measures. They are also monitoring potential risks, such as competitive markets, global geopolitical and economic instability, and the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. GEHC is investing in its strategy, innovation, and investments, as well as its cost structure and funding and liquidity, to capitalize on these trends and ensure long-term growth and competitiveness.

Executive Summary

Financials

Over the past three years, total revenues have grown steadily, with a 5% increase in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and a 7% increase in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The primary drivers behind this trend have been supply chain fulfillment improvements, an increase in price, and new product introductions across all segments. Imaging segment revenues have grown the most, due to growth in MI/CT and MR product lines. Ultrasound segment revenues have decreased slightly, primarily due to improved fulfillment in the comparable prior year. PCS segment revenues have grown 9%, due to growth in Monitoring Solutions and Consumables and Services product lines. Operating expenses have increased by $150 million, with cost of products sold increasing by $81 million and cost of services sold increasing by $3 million. Engineering costs for design follow-through on new product introductions and product lifecycle maintenance have decreased by $9 million. SG&A expenses have increased by $88 million due to increased costs associated with both the stand-up of new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses. These changes have resulted in a decrease of 40 basis points as a percent of total revenues. The company’s adjusted net income was $1,258 million, a decrease of $249 million. This resulted in a net income margin of 15.4%, a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year. This is lower than industry peers, which have a net income margin of 15.3%.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has undertaken several initiatives to drive growth and improve profitability. These include analyzing key performance measures such as total revenues, operating income, net income, and cash flow from operations. Additionally, they have reviewed and analyzed non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. These measures have been used to evaluate business performance, identify trends, allocate capital, and make strategic decisions. It is unclear whether these initiatives have been successful, as the results of these operations are not provided. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by looking at its financial position, supply chains, strategy, innovation, investments, cost structure, and funding and liquidity. They are highlighting the impacts of manufacturing, sourcing, and supply chain management, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, and geopolitical and economic instability on their business. They are also monitoring potential information technology, cybersecurity, or data security breaches, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and product liability claims. Management has identified major risks and challenges such as operating in highly competitive markets, the actions or inactions of third parties, demand for products, services, or solutions, management of supply chain, global geopolitical and economic instability, the global Coronavirus Disease 2019, maintenance and protection of intellectual property rights, compliance with legal, regulatory, tax, and other laws, healthcare costs, product liability claims, environmental, social, and governance matters, and the incurrence of substantial indebtedness. To address these risks, management has implemented strategies such as making estimates and assumptions, entering into financial arrangements, and using derivatives to reduce cash flow volatility.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

GE Healthcare’s key performance metrics include total revenues, remaining performance obligations, operating income, net income attributable to GE Healthcare, earnings per share, organic revenue, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Over the past year, these metrics have generally increased, indicating that the company is meeting its long-term goals. The company’s return on investment (ROI) is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to compare it to the cost of capital. However, the company does review and analyze several key performance measures, such as total revenues, operating income, net income attributable to GE HealthCare, and earnings per share. These measures are used to evaluate business performance, identify trends, allocate capital, and make strategic decisions. This suggests that the company is generating value for shareholders. GEHC does not provide any information regarding its market share or its evolution in comparison to its competitors. However, the company does mention its strategy, innovation, and investments, which could be indicative of plans for market expansion or consolidation. Additionally, the company mentions the impacts of the Russia and Ukraine conflict, the global Coronavirus Disease 2019, and other geopolitical and economic instabilities, which could affect the company’s market share and plans for expansion or consolidation.

The top external factors that pose risks to the company operations and financial performance are highly competitive markets, global geopolitical and economic instability, the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, maintenance and protection of intellectual property rights, changes in third-party and government reimbursement processes, rates, contractual relationships, and mix of public and private payers, compliance with various legal, regulatory, tax, and other laws, and the incurrence of substantial indebtedness. GEHC takes cybersecurity risks seriously and has implemented a comprehensive strategy to protect its data and systems. This includes regular security assessments, monitoring of potential threats, and the implementation of best practices for data security. GEHC also has a dedicated team of experts who are constantly monitoring the latest developments in the cybersecurity landscape and developing new strategies to protect the company’s data and systems. Additionally, the company has invested in the latest technologies to ensure that its systems are secure and up-to-date. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. GEHC has off-balance sheet credit exposure through standby letters of credit, bank guarantees, bid bonds, and surety bonds. Additionally, prior to the spin-off, GE had provided performance guarantees in certain jurisdictions. Following the spin-off, the company has remaining performance guarantees on behalf of GE. To address these liabilities, GE is obligated to use reasonable best efforts to replace the Company as the guarantor or terminate all such performance guarantees. GEHC also provides product warranties to customers to ensure products comply with agreed-upon specifications. GEHC estimates product warranty expenses when products are sold and accruals are based on historical claims experience.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors composition is not mentioned in the context information. Therefore, there is no information available about the board of directors, any changes in leadership, or independence. GEHC does not explicitly address diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. There is no mention of a commitment to board diversity in the context information. GEHC discloses its financial position, strategy, innovation, investments, cost structure, funding and liquidity, and risks related to foreign currency exchange, interest rates, and commodity price volatility. GEHC also mentions the impacts of the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on its business, as well as its ability to control healthcare costs and attract and retain key personnel. GEHC also mentions its compliance with various legal, regulatory, tax, and other laws, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws. GEHC also discloses its credit ratings to enhance understanding of its sources of liquidity and the effects of its ratings on its costs of funds and access to liquidity. GEHC also mentions its commitment to responsible business practices by discussing recently issued accounting standards and critical accounting estimates.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance addresses its strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report by providing insight into the potential risks and uncertainties that could affect its operations. This includes information on its competitive markets, partnerships and alliances, demand for its products, management of its supply chain, global geopolitical and economic instability, healthcare costs, intellectual property rights, legal and regulatory compliance, and strategic transactions. GEHC also provides information on its financial position, cost structure, funding and liquidity, and foreign currency exchange, interest rates, and commodity price volatility. This forward-looking guidance helps the company to better understand and prepare for the potential risks and uncertainties that could affect its operations and strategic initiatives. GEHC is factoring in a variety of market and industry trends into its forward-looking guidance, including highly competitive markets, the actions of third parties with whom they partner, demand for their products, services, and solutions, management of their supply chain, global geopolitical and economic instability, the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, maintenance and protection of their intellectual property rights, changes in third-party and government reimbursement processes, rates, and contractual relationships, their ability to attract and retain key personnel, compliance with various legal, regulatory, and tax laws, and potential product liability claims. GEHC plans to capitalize on these trends by leveraging their strategy, innovation, and investments, controlling their cost structure, and managing their funding and liquidity. Yes, the forward-looking guidance indicates that the company is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness. GEHC is investing in its strategy, innovation, and investments, as well as its cost structure and funding and liquidity. It is also managing its supply chain and securing materials to operate its business. Additionally, the company is focusing on compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property rights, and controlling healthcare costs. These investments and strategic shifts demonstrate the company’s commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

