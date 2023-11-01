White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,430.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,276.05 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,521.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,478.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

